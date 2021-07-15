On March 18t, Gary Campanella ridiculed my contribution questioning the existence of a Puppet Master controlling President Biden's actions since they were so far to the left.
Even now Biden's actions are even further to the left and it has become quite clear that our country is on a slippery slope to extinction unless we can recover our country in November 2022. In his letter ridiculing mine, he said that I failed to define Socialism.
Look around you Mr. Campanella, how can you need a definition when you are living it as we sink in to the morass created by Biden or whoever is directing his actions. Inflation is rampant, law and order is disintegrating and our flag, a flag that so many have died for, is being insulted. Are you still willing to believe that he is acting on his own? How do you account for the fact that more than fifty percent of the American population are now wondering who is leading this country? In fact more than twenty-five percent of Democrats are asking the same question and that includes Democratic Congressional Members.
Are you still so confident that your liberty and mine is not at stake despite the fact that our flag, the flag of a free America, is being referred to as a symbol of hate?
I wonder, Mr. Campanella, I wonder?
RS Bibbo, Banning
