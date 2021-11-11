Citizens of both Banning and Beaumont are facing a threat from a proposed project that has the potential for creating a host of problems that could impact their health, safety, air quality, and property values.
The Banning Planning Commission is presently considering the approval of a 600,000 square foot Distribution Center (if the building is square it would be two and a half football fields in length on each side) in the Highland Springs/Sun Lakes Blvd area.
The magnitude of this proposed project has prompted the formation of the “Pass Action Group” to further study this situation.
Basis of concerns:
• Increased traffic
The developer has stated that there will be one truck arrival every five minutes, for a minimum of twelve trucks per hour and 288 trucks per day; this will massively congest our streets. Large numbers of trucks will also endanger pedestrian, golf cart and automobile traffic.
•Health and safety
Increased traffic means fire, police, and medical emergency vehicles will be delayed in reaching their destinations in Sun Lakes, Four Seasons, and surrounding residential areas, creating the potential for life threatening situations.
• Noise, light and air pollution
Diesel trucks create noise, pollute the air, and the distribution centers have exterior lights; this pollution taking place twenty-four hours per day.
• Impact on the The Lakes care facility
The Distribution Center will be immediately adjacent to The Lakes, a care facility for seniors with compromised health conditions. Noise, air pollution, light pollution, and restricted emergency traffic all pose serious complications to their well-being.
• Property values
The presence of a Distribution Center in proximity to two retirement communities and near other residential areas will certainly diminish the appeal of moving to this environment, and as a consequence, will reduce property values. Property values in Sun Lakes, Four Seasons as well as the surrounding residential areas, will be impacted.
• City issues
Distribution Centers require infrastructure support including significant electrical needs, water, natural gas, and sewer, which when combined with planned and existing residential and commercial requirements, will stress the City's capacity. Furthermore, increased truck traffic will increase the needs for street repair and will necessitate increases in city staff to accommodate these needs. Finally, it can be anticipated that litigation against the city (and city council members as individuals) from a variety of incidents as the result of the city council's decision to move this project forward will place far reaching additional financial strain on resources, both now and in the future.
These are situations that will immensely impact everyone living in the Banning/Beaumont area.
If you want to learn more about this matter, I urged you to sign onto passactiongroup.org the web site for the Pass Action Group.
Lyndon Taylor, Banning
