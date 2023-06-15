June 8, 2023
On Saturday, June 3, I paid $8 and went to the Cherry Festival for the first time. Beside the little carnival and a music stage, the festival was wall-to-wall food trucks and vendors. There was hardly a cherry to be found! Where were the cherries? One food truck was selling a fried cherry pie. A little farmer’s market selling cherries and other fresh produce would have been great! The ground was terribly uneven. As someone with the balance issues, I didn’t feel safe at all! I know the Cherry Festival is going to change locations next year, but that’s not going to fix most everything else. I won’t be going back.
The next day, I paid $12 (and $10 for parking) and went to the Lavender Festival. The difference was night and day! Granted there was no little carnival, but there were several little shops, wonderful music, trees wrapped in fairy lights, and delicious food. Most of the food and shop items were lavender-themed. I had the best pizza of my life there. There was a tour of the lavender fields, and the Master Gardeners did a tour of the indigenous plants on the grounds. The ambiance was calm and clean and perfect. Were the grounds even? No, but it was far better than the Cherry Festival’s. Granted, the Lavender Festival started at 5pm, but I didn’t care. My friend and I will be going back a few times through the summer. Worth every dollar I paid.
Theresa Jennings, Banning
