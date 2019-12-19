To the editor,
The devils and his evil spirits are working through the democratic party. Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff are doing the devils work in America. Including our new Governor Gavin Newsom. Nancy Pelosi’s nephew, who has hit back at automakers that sided with President Trump by donating to his campaign, over the state on fuel efficiency standards, saying Sacramento will halt all purchases of new vehicles from General Motors, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and other automakers what backed stripping California of its authority to regulate tailpipe emissions. The ban, which Newsom plans to implement in January 2020, is the latest shot in the intensifying battle over clime change between Mr. Trump and the state.
Believing in climate change is to say God doesn’t know what he was doing in creating the earth and everything in it.
Democrats are working hard against President Trump. They are trying every trick in the book to get him impeached so he cant re-run in 2020.
The Democrats have ruined California. They have elected the greatest fools in American history by electing Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Newsom.
Newsome was once the mayor of Calimesa.
I’ve asked Democrats why they believe in the Democratic Party. They have said, “think about it.”
Well I did, I’m a positive thinker and have found that the Democrats are negative and they hate everybody that do not believe the way they do. That goes against the American way.
I find that they are living in the mid-evil ages.
Everything they believe in goes against God.
We are, One Nation Under God.
They believe in homosexuality. Well, God destroyed a whole city –Sodom and Gomorrah and Pompeii for their evil ways.
Also, they believe in killing millions of unborn babies.
God says that those who harm one of my little ones–a milestome should be hung around their neck and thrown into the sea.
The devil and his minions work hard against Christians and the American way.
California has some of the toughest gun control laws in the nation.
There has been gun violence, but guns don’t kill people.
People kill people.
California is also a sactuary states, which goes against the rule of law.
They are illegal aliens and to give an illegal person refuge is evil. An example of this is Kate Steinle who was shot and killed by an illegal alien.
But a liberal San Francisco jury acquitted him and set him free. No American could have gotten away with such disregard for life.
Having no consequences to the lawless illegal aliens is a travesty and a slap in the face of “We the People” American citizens.
God Bless Donald J. Trump for his faith, wisdom, knowledge, strength, understanding and love for the American people and the world’s people.
Bill Ruehle, Beaumont
Newsom was NEVER Mayor of Calimesa...What else is untrue?
