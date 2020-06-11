Dear Editor,
After seeing the article in the newspaper about the peaceful protest that took place in Banning, I have never been more proud of the Banning citizens and the city of Banning in general.
Also to see that Police Chief Hamner took time to convey his feelings of hope regarding the protest and what he believes that hope will accomplish just put it over the top for me.
So many other municipalities are in a panic, acting stupidly, and overreacting to the demonstrations, creating a violent situation where none need have existed.
There is a giant difference between a peaceful protest and violent riots, I have experienced both and can tell you that anyone who experienced a riot does not want to repeat the experience.
To see Banning demonstrators and Banning police respond to each other in the positive way they did gives me a feeling of hope in the middle of all the negative actions and negative news articles that have been broadcast.
There have been many other communities and police departments that have also reacted in a positive manner to the demonstrations, but they do not get the broadcast time or newspaper write-ups that the violent behavior does. It was good to see a positive incident such as this in the Record Gazette.
Seeing so much violence in other communities being publicized tends to give some people the idea; if they're doing it its okay for me to do it also.
That is the type thinking we don't need.
Unlike some other communities, the city of Banning citizens and Banning City authorities have shown they care about their fellow man and are able to demonstrate that concern without resorting to violence.
I spent 23 years in various positions in the criminal justice system, including the position of police officer.
I have seen and experienced a lot that caused me to become cynical but seeing the caring citizens peacefully protest the untimely death of a fellow human being, and especially seeing the Banning Police Department's proper response, made me proud of Banning and gave me hope for a positive outcome to this troublesome time.
Many of the larger city police departments such as New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Buffalo, Minneapolis, etc.., have forgotten they are public servants.
Their duty is to protect and serve the public, not to brutalize, abuse, or kill members of the public.
The “Us vs Them” police mentality developed by these larger law enforcement agencies only works to create violence instead of harmony and community support. Banning Police Department is a positive example of what a good police department can and does accomplish.
I believe that if more people had known about this demonstration there might have been more Banning community leaders attending the demonstration.
I don't believe our leaders would have been hiding in a bunker or put a fence around city hall.
Also religious leaders would have attended the demonstration (since peace and hope are supposed to be their bailiwick).
It is also possible that there would also have been more Banning citizens attending the demonstration. Perhaps that will happen in the future.
I would like to say to the citizens of Banning, the Banning Police Department, and the city of Banning leaders, THANK YOU.
You've done a good thing for our city, our state, and our country, as well as humanity in general — and you've done it appropriately.
Frank Fattarini, Banning
