In his recent letter, R.S. Bibbo complained that President Biden's actions have "insulted the flag."
On Jan. 6, Donald Trump's Act of Insurrection insulted the American flag.
The modern GOP has insulted the flag by advancing and supporting the “Big Lie” about voter fraud, and pushing for voter suppression laws aimed at people of color.
The right-wing of the GOP has insulted the American flag by the QAnon and White Supremacists who advocate for autocracy.
Sorry, Bibbo, these Republicans have no facts, no truth, and no shame.
The American flag not only represents the nation, but has also been a symbol of democracy.
Republican autocracy has become a major threat to democracy. The book, "I Alone Can Fix It", by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker chronicled the views of General Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the military.
General Milley viewed Trump and his supporters as a potential threat to democracy.
After the "Million Maga March," a pro Trump rally protesting the election results, Milley stated he feared an American equivalent of "brownshirts in the streets," alluding to the Nazi rallies supporting Adolph Hitler.
Milley drew parallels between Trump's lies about election fraud, and Hitler's lies in Nazi Germany.
After the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Milley stated, "this is Reichstag moment, the gospel of the Fuhrer."
Regarding the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol, he concluded, "these guys are Nazis, they're boogaloo boys, they're Proud Boys. These are the same people we fought in World War II."
Listening to Trump, Milley told staffers was like reading George Orwell's novel "1984" — "Lies are truth. Division is unity. Evil is good."
Sadly, Mr. Bibbo, more than fifty percent of the American population believe that Trump supporters would have been Confederates during the Civil War, Bolsheviks during the Russian Revolution, and Nazis during World War II.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
