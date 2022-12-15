Dear editor,
I’ve never been fond of saying, “I told you so,” but the article on page 4 of this week’s Gazette [“Riverside County criminal case dismissals rise above 600” in the Dec. 2, 2022 edition] should come as no surprise to anyone.
The recent election for D.A. gave everyone an opportunity to finally oust Mike Hestrin from his miserable role in the operation of the D.A.’s office.
Burke Strunsky would have been an excellent choice to replace Hestrin and to his credit he predicted that these dismissals were inevitable due to Hestrin’s unwillingness to prosecute.
We campaigned for Burke diligently, but in the end people voted for a known bad apple because they recognized his name on the ballot.
We can do better, shame on us.
Ray Geiser, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.