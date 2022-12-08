Dear editor,
The last couple of weeks I have been reading letters to the editor from Beverly Rashidd as well as Michelle Walter herself.
No one questions either of her experience of what all she (Walter) has done inside of the Sun Lake community.
One must ask what she has done outside of Sun Lakes for District 3.
There is more than just Sun Lakes in District 3.
How many meeting of the city council has either one attended in person.
By the way, Beverly it looks like you learn all this from Sandy Richman. Therefore, you really do not know that Michelle is right.
When someone speaks of community experience, ability and calm demeanor or people skills one should really know that person’s statement not by hearsay. Did you ask anyone about Sheri Flynn and all of the work she is doing to save the value of your home. (Fighting for you and all of the Sun Lakes community as well as for all of Banning.)
This is a fight for the Pass area not just for the Sun Lakes community.
To serve on the Banning City Council one must be a fighter and care for the citizens of Banning. How do I know, I served 12 years on the Banning council. You can check at the city hall or look around and seen what we as council people got done in those 12 years. We never had a 5-0 vote all the time like we do now. District 3 needs a fighter.
For the last 20 years Sun Lakes had a majority on the city council and just look around and what do you see but a third class city. I know, as I have lived here for over 60 years.
Do not get me wrong, Sun Lakes is a wonderful community (I have a home in Sun Lakes) and I whish we had five more just like Sun Lakes, not a 625,000-square-foot warehouse.
The problem is Sun Lakes has never elected a fighter, but rather puppet. Yes, I said puppets.
Maybe one should look up the word divider and the word fighter and see what is the difference.
It is time to elect a fighter. I ask all of my friends as well as those who are my enemies to vote on or before Dec. 13 for a fighter and that fighter is Sheri Flynn.
Thank you all for voting,
Frank J. Burgess, Banning
