When I first heard a Christian sister mention the word “dame” at a parish sisterhood meeting, it struck a reminiscent memory of the popular song, “There is Nothing Like a Dame” sung by an all-male choir of sailors in the popular 1949 award winning musical arts performance of “South Pacific.”
But then, the parishioner explained that she was referring to a spiritual “Dame” of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem better known as the Sovereign Order of Malta, a charity founded more than 900 years ago. The order is recognized under international law by more than 100 countries, the United Nations, and in local communities such as San Bernardino and Riverside. The knights and dames of the lay religious Malta Order vow a lifetime commitment to serve as witnesses to the faith of the Roman Catholic Church by serving in the fields of medical care and humanitarian aid.
I am learning that some people do not fully understand the spiritual depth of Catholicism. Even my beloved departed daddy was extremely opinionated concerning Catholic traditions that are based upon scriptures. During my upbringing, daddy strictly steered me to a respected Protestant church and sternly admonished that I was not to heed my Catholic mother’s religious convictions. So extreme was daddy’s attitude that one day after mother purchased a religious luminaria candle, he smashed it to countless pieces in the backyard of the tenement apartment of our impoverished family. Oh, no! Daddio! — it seemed that moment of rejection was not ignored by heaven, as the following day it rained cats ‘n jammers, flooded the yard and damaged the first floor tenement wood floors. Neither the landlord, daddy nor the insurance company were happy with that!
It is said that there are no atheists in foxholes – nor in a hospital ward as before daddy journeyed beyond earth’s boundaries, he confessed a simple reverent belief that man seemed to be subject to the Divine Order of a Supreme Being. His lasting legacy is the respect for U.S. Constitutional dutiful privileges and the love for America that he taught his family and will never be forgotten.
Thus, the recent memorial service of a U.S. Marine at the Riverside National Cemetery during this Holy Season was especially meaningful as I witnessed the widow of a veteran accepting the American flag that had been meticulously folded with the teamwork of two U.S. Marines. The final salute service was deeply profound with respect to our military and one nation under God.
Death has lost its sting as untold millions of people respect the perpetual Joy of the birth of an immortal Saviour who brings new life and hope to those accepting the gift of His redeeming love. Let the teaching ring true that Jesus is the reason for the season!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
