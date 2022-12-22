To whom this may concern,
I did not know that the Record Gazette had a comedy section. I was reading the article on making Banning a Blue Zone. I had to laugh. I find it very ironic that Banning wants residents to go Blue. What a joke that is, when the City Manager Schulze, Community Development Director Rush and the City Council is doing everything possible to inundate this area with warehousing, cannabis cultivation and traffic grid lock.
They have six cannabis grow facilities, (one of which encroaches on residential) areas, and 10 different warehouses planned for this community also boarding residential zones. In these drought condition times, six cultivation facilities? How many do you need? An indoor cannabis grow uses 102 gallons of water every square foot of grow area annually, yet we can’t water our lawns. All of these projects contribute to poor air quality, added stress and poor quality of life.
This will be known as the Blue Zone only because the people will have to hold their breath driving through it. If you want to be a Blue Zone you need to have an area where people desire to live and stay. The only reasons people are staying now is because they can’t afford to move. Look around at this community and what is planned for the future growth. Do you see anything that would cause you to stay or move here, besides the affordable housing?
Schulze can paint this blue zone picture until he is blue in the face but the truth of the matter is they are doing nothing to promote that life style.
Lynnea Hagen, Banning resident for now
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.