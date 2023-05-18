May 16, 2023
Only the Congress can raise the debt ceiling. The last administration raised this three times. Also, lowered taxes for billionaires and large corporations from 35 percent to 21 percent on Sept. 26, 2019.
If large corporations had paid taxes like firemen and nurses, we wouldn't have to raise the debt ceiling. Now, the Republicans in Congress are holding us hostage; wanting us to cut programs for the people, and giving breaks to billionaires and large corporations, like oil and pharmaceuticals. Are they for the people or corporations. If we go into default, jobs will be lost, 401K will be worth less, stocks will plummet and interest will rise.
Betty Cocchini, Calimesa
