On March 28, our most recent outreach at Repplier Park in Banning provided bags of food to families during these uncertain times. People got to stay in their vehicles while we placed food in their trunks.
Our new Drive Up option during Covid-19 helped keep people distanced and brought less contact.
Partnering with Feeding America, our outreach brought USDA Apples, Chicken Thighs, Beans, Beef Stew, Chili, canned peaches, vegetable soup and more.
Bags were packed just 24 hours before this Outreach, volunteers packed 350 bags in just a few hours!
This has never been done before, and we thank everyone that worked together to get it done.
Thank you to Venture Church, Center of Hope Church and our dedicated volunteers. Without you guys we would not be able to get all of this done, volunteers make it happen!
50 of those bags were delivered to families in white water, where poverty is high.
Our great volunteers Janet and Mike make sure every month these people have food.
At the Banning Outreach bags were loaded fast, and people were in and out with minimal contact.
For those that did not have a vehicle, we had our regular line with social distancing markings in place. As of now the next outreach will follow these same options, drive up and stand by.
Updates will be posted. Join us April 25 for our next Cure Hunger Now Banning Food Outreach at 9 a.m., and only while food bags last.
Don’t miss the Beaumont Outreach at Albert A. Chatigny Senior Community Center, Beaumont on April 9, 9 a.m. while supplies last.
For the Month of March our Beaumont and Banning Food outreaches fed 1,174 people and 416 Households. Together we give families hope during this COVID-19 pandemic. Together we can Cure Hunger Now.
Thank you for believing in us!
Bryton Williams, Kids Cures Foundation
