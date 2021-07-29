Dear Editor:
Cultural uniformity is a feast for the eyes and food for the soul at the Edward-Dean Museum in rural Cherry Valley where majestic mountains tower above museum structures dedicated to the preservation of artistic treasures and cultural history.
The recent exhibit saluting “Those Who Serve” offers a magnificent colorful display of meticulous uniforms representing disciplines of military, law enforcement, fire protection and community volunteer services that guard our lives, our homes and constitutional liberties and privileges.
The parade of crisp uniforms is accompanied by posted narrative manuscripts describing the real-life events of each theater of service.
Unbearable military hardships leap from the page of a letter written from a Viet Nam base camp describing the incredible endurance of foot soldiers in dangerous combative jungle conditions where little rest is found in fields, swamps and trenches.
A text transcribed from a letter found next to a pocketbook that was carried during the American Revolutionary War is poetic: “This pocket book, tho’ not so fair, has long been kept with prudent care. The owner carried it from ’77 all through the war. “[decreed] by heaven,” to be the lead of all the Earth in freedom, liberty, and worth…….
The American Civil War (1861 – 1865) is described as a long-standing disagreement over the burning issue of slavery. Jefferson Davis, a former U.S. Senator and Secretary of War was elected President of the Confederate States of America and southern states seceded from the Union lead by President Abraham Lincoln. After four years, Confederates led by Robert E. Lee surrendered to the United States on April 9, 1865 and five days later, President Lincoln was assassinated.
The war bankrupted most of the southern states and caused considerable loss of lives that shattered families. It was a moral lesson that the divinity of the human spirit is not created to be shackled by slavery. The American flag, a staunch reminder of a democracy founded in respect for liberty under law has shared its glory with that of the State of California flag for years in the museum’s art gallery.
A World War I diary of the Scots Guards records the famous “WWI Christmas Truce” when on Christmas Eve at 8:30 p.m., an officer of the Royal Irish Rifles reported to headquarters that Germans were singing songs from their trenches and were wishing allied troops “Happy Christmas.” Then the two sides serenaded each other with carols. The Germans sang their version of “Silent Night” that was answered with a British chorus of “First Noel.” In the no-man’s land of the shell-blasted waste between the trenches, some scouts met cautiously while taking military precautions. A Christmas Truce was formed for both sides to hold their fire.
Fast forwarding to current local history, tribute is paid to Riverside County volunteer services of first responders, law enforcement units and 47 years of volunteer service to the Beaumont City Fire Department by Don McLaughlin of Beaumont, and his son John who followed in his father’s footsteps as a volunteer firefighter.
The “For Those Who Serve” Exhibit runs through September and is sure to be a must-visit educational event for families, students, and teachers.
We will miss beloved tour guide Baljit Toor who has retired after more than 30 years of service to the museum sharing her beautiful philosophy: “Be a good citizen of the world.”
Instructor Kathie Dillon can be contacted at (951) 845-2626 Thursday thru Saturday for further information.
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.