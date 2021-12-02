I recently saw a picture of a demonstrator holding a sign "My body, my choice," — let's think about that.
If a person develops diabetes and chooses not to be treated, it is their body, their choice. They are the only ones to get sick and the only ones to die, it isn’t contagious.
Covid, however, is different. An unvaccinated person may get sick with the virus, perhaps only mildly sick, but they can then infect other people — family, friends, co-workers.
Unvaccinated people are the reason we all remain in the Covid world.
They are responsible for the new and more deadly variants.
Unvaccinated people are a danger to you and to me.
Mary Gilleece, Banning
