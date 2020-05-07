So, as of May 1st. the CDC has adjusted their provisional deaths for Covid-19.
The U.S. death toll directly from this virus was reduced by 28k, down from 64k to just under 37k.
They have coded these deaths into several subsets in order to help better understand the actual facts of it's virulence or lack there of! Italy is doing the same thing and many other countries will follow suit.
If you didn't see any of this on the evening news, don't worry. You didn't miss it, it just doesn't sell the sensationalism of an Epidemic like scary numbers do.
Please start to critically think before it is illegal. This shameful story is happening whether you want to believe it or not.
Diego Rose, Banning
