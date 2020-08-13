Editor,
As August temperatures sizzle across the nation, America remains in the grip of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) global pandemic which has affected some parts of the nation more than others.
After a California State-mandated COVID-19 Lockdown 1.0 in March, some Californians let down their guard after the lockdown was somewhat relaxed Some Californians rushed back to ignoring face masks, neglecting a safe social distance of 6 ft. from others, and gathering in large groups.
The virus took advantage of the lowered defenses and virus infections spiked in various parts of California.
To flatten the curve, Lockdown 2.0 was ordered and once again closures of certain businesses such as hair salons are giving rise to raggedy Ann hairdos, hand sanitizers, gloves, and fashionable face masks that hide senior wrinkles.
However, the second lockdown is not as severe as the first version although schools and educational institutions have not reopened at all since mid-March.
That may be a good thing for parents wanting to pray together with their family before online academic instruction begins as the judicial process kicked prayer and reading of the Judeau-Christian psalms and proverbs out of the public school curriculum more than half a century ago, but thank God the Pledge of Allegiance was thereafter amended to read “one nation under God,” and God only knows how many students these days of remote learning are even standing and pledging allegiance to one nation under God or wondering who is God and does He wear a face mask?
The COVID-19 precautions have affected every facet of society.
Thanks to a recent complimentary seminar sponsored by Lawyer’s Title Insurance Company, Riverside, real estate professionals learned mandatory COVID-19 real property entry advisories and declarations for public safety must be acknowledged prior to listing or entering any real property offered for sale.
As anyone who has invested in real estate is aware, there are tons of California Realtor Association attorney forms and other documents to be signed during a real estate transaction.
After reviewing mandatory COVID-19 safety precautions, and fair housing legal forms, some property owners and buyers profess they understand why the world needs a Savior and they won’t discriminate against faith in Jesus.
The U.S. government also loves reams and reams of paperwork, — President Trump’s recent signing of four Executive Orders is a tall order in hopes of boosting local and national economies.
Trump’s jealous antagonists may confess amazement that the president can count up to four, but Trump’s zealous supporters laud amazing grace.
The presidential orders are intended to extend unemployment benefits, extend student loan relief, provide a payroll tax cut holiday, and govern evictions.
The Federal Housing Financing Agency is also offering the comfort of a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau website at cfpb.gov/housing.com concerning mortgage forbearance, refinancing, or renter assistance due to the coronavirus national emergency.
COVID-19 is testing human endurance and faith in God, but I have a crazy notion that COVID-19 is God’s giant “Operation Heart Surgery” to turn human hearts to loving God now and for all eternity so fear not, let penitent hearts invite Divine Love in and let the transformation begin!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
