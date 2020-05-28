With the apparent winding down of the lockdowns in many states, and increasing pressures in others to accelerate the return to normalcy, it is time to step back and review just what has happened to many elements of the American society as the result of this “crisis.”
The major components of this situation include the threat of the virus itself, the use of so-called experts to predict what the implications of the virus will be, the lockdown of individuals in their homes, the near nationwide shutdown of business and industry, the surrender of individual liberty to politicians, the role of the media in promoting the population’s panic, and the likely long-range threats to the ideal of Americanism.
The Virus
The Covid-19 virus was largely not well understood when it burst on the world scene.
A pneumonia of unknown cause detected in Wuhan, China was first reported to the WHO (World Health Organization) Country Office in China on Dec. 31, 2019.
Covid-19 is caused by a new coronavirus.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in people and many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
The complete clinical picture of Covid-19 is not fully known.
Reported human illnesses have ranged from very mild (including some people with no reported symptoms) to severe, including illness resulting in death.
It is now reported that cases of death are reported in less than 1% of those diagnosed with the condition. Common symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, and loss of sense of smell.
Just how dangerous is this virus? — There are several schools of thought on that subject; indications are that it is no more dangerous than the seasonal flu.
The “Experts”
To gain a better understanding of the virus, politicians turned to a group of scientists called epidemiologists.
Epidemiology is a field where trained biologists study patterns of frequency and the causes and effects of diseases in human populations. As this was a virus new to this field, projections of the impact of the virus were wildly in variation with one another.
One of the wild projections came from Neil Ferguson of the United Kingdom; widely accepted as “accurate.”
His projections are now recognized as being grossly in error, but tragically they were accepted as accurate and used in the decision-making process that would determine the course of action in the United States and other countries.
These decisions would prove to be far more harmful than beneficial both from a personal health standpoint and most certainly from a national economic perspective.
Clearly, the “experts” chosen as advisors in this situation were not prepared or capable of giving accurate advice in this emerging situation.
This led to fundamental errors of major proportions in determining the course of action for the country, and in some cases disastrous consequences!
The Lockdown
The advice of the experts led to a decision to lockdown the nation and directs the citizens to confine themselves to their places of residence for an extended period of time. This led to an isolation that from a biological and psychological standpoint was precisely the wrong thing to do for the general population!
In biology there is a principle called “Herd Immunity,” which simply means that immunity from a disease occurs when an individual animal and group of animals has exposure to a disease causing bacteria or virus and as a result of the exposure builds antibodies in their bloodstream to combat the disease causing agent.
Isolation prevents the individual from building the antibodies and thus makes them more susceptible to the disease, not less.
In the case of Covid-19 it has been demonstrated that children are not likely to contract the disease and the decision to close schools was again the wrong decision to make.
Let the children be exposed to the virus and allow their immune system to build antibodies that will prevent a more serious version of the disease later in life. For all citizens, except individuals with prior compromised health conditions or the elderly with preexisting health issues, or anyone with a poor immune system, lockdowns were a bad idea.
The lockdowns have even presented loved ones from visiting terminally ill relatives and giving them badly needed support!
Business shutdowns
The business shutdown has caused over thirty million people to become unemployed.
The unemployment rate in February was 3.5 percent the best we’ve ever recorded in the U.S.; it is now listed at 14.7 percent and may well go over 30 percent.
Government has taken away the individual’s right to work; this has never happened before in our history!
Similarly, it has most likely caused thousands of small businesses to close permanently, it has caused major businesses to file for bankruptcy, it has caused property foreclosures and repossessions, it has caused personal grief for tens of millions of families, it has caused marital problems and it has caused a dramatic increase in suicides!
As an example of this latter point, physicians in Walnut Creek, Calif. report that in the past four weeks there have been more suicide attempts than has been experienced in the previous twelve months.
Stress, loss of jobs, feelings of despair, loss of self worth, family economic disasters and serious mental health disorders may prove to be of greater impact on our Nation than the virus itself.
Tragically, the governors of many states seem to be oblivious to these situations and are holding fast to limiting reopening.
Clearly, for all of these reasons, these business shutdowns should have never taken place.
The damage done to the U.S. economy may not experience complete recovery for a decade.
Loss of personal liberty
We don't need Rahm Emanuel to tell us, “A crisis shouldn't go to waste.”
We have clearly witnessed that several elements of our political scene have seized upon this “crises” to create social change.
We now recognize a still longer and potentially dangerous consequence of Covid-19 lies in the area of the government’s assumption of powers that are clearly unconstitutional.
We are left asking whether or not this crisis was real or manufactured to alter the nature of the American way of life.
A number of factors contribute to this perception. As an example, preventing individuals from attending church services is clearly a violation of the First Amendment, free exercise of religion; in Kansas City the mayor ordered the churches to record the names of individuals going to church and report them to his office; in Chicago the mayor sent three squad cars full of armed police to disperse citizens attending a church service; in Virginia the pastor of a church was issued a criminal citation for having 16 people attending a Palm Sunday service; churches have been deemed “non-essential”, while abortion clinics are deemed “essential” in California, governor Newsom released sex offenders and other violent criminals from prison, but made it difficult to impossible for law abiding citizens to purchase firearms and ammunition to protect themselves and their families (gun stores “non-essential”); liquor stores in California are deemed “essential” but other small businesses like hair salons are “non-essential.”
Facebook was told in California by Newsom to remove any announcement of protests against the State; Newsom ordered the shutdown of nail salons as “non-essential.”
What is clearly happening all around the country is that many governors are feeling all powerful and their expanding egos are making the citizens of their state bow down to them and their unconstitutional “authority.”
Is your personal property your property?
Illinois lawmakers are currently attempting to pass legislation to give government the ability to confiscate personal property from business owners and citizens during state emergencies like the ongoing corona virus pandemic.
That property includes your house, your car, your food, and your money. Even a person's animals are included in this legislation; watch out Fido, they could confiscate you as well!
Speaking of your money, are you aware the Dodd-Frank Act provides banks with legal provisions to confiscate your retirement savings during the next financial crises?
What about privacy issues? The American Civil Liberties Union, (ACLU) is cautioning against the widespread use of technologies intended to detect fevers in people from a distance.
The organization said in a report Tuesday the corona virus pandemic has flooded the market with these devices, many of which produce unreliable readings.
"We don't want to wake up to a post-COVID world where companies and government agencies think they can gather temperature or other health data about people whenever they want," it said.
The role of the media
In the past, journalism has enjoyed a distinguished history as unbiased observer and reporter of significant events in our nation and the world.
Unfortunately, this distinction is no longer the case as journalism has now become the lap-dog of biased viewpoints and hidden agendas.
Nowhere has this been more apparent than in the Covid-19 situation, where they have inflated statistics, have panicked the populous and under-reported or intentionally miss-reported the facts. The mainstream media are themselves becoming a “non-essential” business.
Did you know CBS News has now been caught twice showing fake news regarding the Coronavirus? Seems they used pictures of victims from other countries (Italy) and labeled them as Americans to heighten the panic in the United States.
Gaining Perspective
As of this writing the death statistics from Covid-19 are hovering around 90,000. While this number is undoubtedly inflated (many medical facilities inflate Covid deaths even absent any concrete proof that the decedent died from this condition), it is useful to compare this number with the average number of yearly deaths in the United States during a typical year before Covid-19.
To gain this perspective, here are the death statistics from 2017 as presented by the Center for Disease Control:
• Heart disease 647,457
• Drug overdoses 70,237
• Cancer 599,108
• Accidents 169,936
• Chronic lower respiratory disease 160,201
• Stroke 146,383
• Alzheimer’s 121,404
• Diabetes 83,564
• Influenza and pneumonia 55,672
• Nephritis 50,663
• Suicide 47,173
• TOTAL 2,151,768 deaths per year in the United States from the above causes.
This equates to 5,895 deaths per day.
These deaths generated no lockdowns, no job losses, no business closures, and no usurpation of unconstitutional powers by governors. One can rightly ask, “Why did this happen now?” — One answer is money.
There are huge dollar amounts associated with the health care industry. Many large industries are providing the medical profession with drugs.
These industries generate massive amounts of money. There are also start-up companies entering this lucrative market.
One such company is Moderna.
The U.S. government has shelled out $500 million to this Massachusetts-based biotech firm for development of a COVID vaccine. What is Moderna’s track record?
Consider what Forbes Magazine said in May, 2020: “It's a big bet for the ten-year-old company, which currently has 24 products in its pipeline — but nothing yet on the market.
This biotech sports a huge market cap of $17.5 billion, but it posted a net loss of $514 million on revenues of just $60 million last year.
And most of that incoming cash came from government grants and research collaborations with big pharmaceutical companies.
Moderna has never put a single product into the marketplace.
Last year, it lost $514 million; it took in $60 million, but it's somehow worth billions.
The COVID vaccine it's working on utilizes brand new RNA technology. No RNA drug or vaccine product has ever been certified for public use.
Other companies have tried and failed, mainly because safety was a serious problem.
Here is the punch line: The viruses that carry their DNA payloads, incorporates the engineered gene into the recipient's own DNA.
If all goes well, the new genes instruct the cells to begin manufacturing powerful antibodies.
Read that again: "the synthetic gene is incorporated into the recipient's own DNA." Alteration of the human’s genetic makeup is accomplished for a lifetime and may be passed on to any children the recipient may have in the future.
This is not a simple vaccine; this is a permanent alteration of the individual’s genetics.
There are more sinister uses for this technology which can’t be covered here.
Did we mention that one of the partners in Moderna is a Dr. Fauci? Have you ever heard of him?
Testing for everyone, wall-to-wall contact tracing, social credit score, mandatory vaccination, immunity certificates, cancellation of the Constitution, laws against freedom, destruction of the American way of life as we know it, and daily medical updates from the Oval Office. This is our potential future as a result of what is happening.
While on the money trail consider this:
Mortality rates for those who received mechanical ventilation in the 18-to-65 and older-than-65 age groups were 76.4 percent and 97.2 percent, respectively. Mortality rates for those in the 18-to-65 and older-than-65 age groups who did not receive mechanical ventilation were 19.8 percent and 26.6 percent, respectively.
What is the cause of this unreasonable ventilator use if these numbers are known? Money! Insurance money!
In a phone interview, physician and Minnesota state senator, Scott Jensen, revealed that hospitals, who are suffering very deep financial losses, are incentivized by Medicare to label as many patients as possible "COVID-19," and to put them on ventilators.
Jensen stated that a patient on Medicare, diagnosed with straight pneumonia, would bring a $4600 payment to the hospital. The same patient, labeled "COVID-19 pneumonia," would bring $13,000. And if that patient is put on a ventilator the hospital receives $39,000.
Power and politics is the other answer to the question “Why is this happening?”
This is an election year and there are political elements to everything that is currently happening.
Is there a political advantage to be gained from the Coronavirus?
Keeping panic and the frustration of lockdown going just might be appealing to some elements of the political spectrum.
Have you noted how much Gov. Newsom seems to enjoy his new found power?
His ego has grown by leaps and bounds while his humility has all but disappeared.
He’s not alone, look around the country and see numerous examples from other governors, mayors and county officials basking in their new found power trips!
Along these same lines is the opportunity to change how our society works, an opportunity to attack and diminish the Constitution, and a chance to totally revise the basis for the American civilization with socialism.
Yes, Rahm the crises is not being wasted!
Consider the new mantra, “We are all in this together”, a clear allusion to socialism. Ignoring our rights to pursue our individuality, our self-defined ambitions and achievements, and our own destiny.
This is a chance to have “big brother” take care of you and provide you with a permanent position on the public dole.
It will make you forever dependent on the government for your survival.
You might also look upon the masks that we are required to wear as a symbol of your surrender to this viewpoint.
The creative power of the individual, which is the key to his future, his happiness, his sense of self worth and his freedom, flows from his inner self and his personal accomplishments, not from others and certainly not from the government!
Let’s take a moment and back up and look at the big picture of what has happened over the past few months. Here’s a quick summary of what has happened:
1. Covid-19 virus health scare crises panics the people!
2. Prognosticators falsely deal gloom and doom on the masses.
3. The media whips up public a anxiety.
4. Government defines themselves as the savior of the common man and possessor of the true answers to the trauma.
5. Fabricated “experts” show the way.
6. Panicked people are quick to accept any answer that will calm their fears.
7. People accept lockdowns, personal. hardships and economic stagnation as the price they must pay for the cure.
8. Politicians jump on the situation to increase their power, but generally make disastrously wrong decisions.
9. Individual liberty crumbles.
10. Masks are a symbol of surrender.
11. RNA vaccines will make a fortune for pharmaceutical companies, will change the human genome; will be made compulsory, and will pave the way for more drastic changes to human biology.
12. “We’re in this together” becomes the mantra of the new road to socialism.
13. Democracy, personal liberty, individualism, the Constitution and self reliance are all sacrificed at the altar of group think.
Welcome to Atlas Shrugged!
It has become increasingly apparent that there are many layers to what we have experienced in the past months, and this has made it abundantly clear that to preserve your freedom and liberty will require your eternal vigilance.
Stay informed, listen to what is being said and what is left unsaid, and above all, ask questions.
Lyndon Taylor, Banning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.