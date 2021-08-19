To the Editor,
We believe there might have been a misunderstanding regarding how the city processes delinquent utility billing.
The first line of the Record Gazette story “Beaumont will add delinquent service payments to county tax rolls” states “A number of property owners seem to have no idea that they owe the city of Beaumont late service fees related to some city services, and Beaumont went ahead and added them as liens on the county’s tax rolls,” however, the city provides various notifications to inform citizens and more specifically citizens with delinquent accounts of this process, including:
Information regarding outstanding fees being assessed to tax rolls is printed on every bill mailed out throughout the year (see attached sample billing statement).
Inserts were also included in all July billing statements
Inserts were also mailed to all tenants and landlords with delinquent accounts in the month of July
In July a separate notice was again mailed to landlords and tenants and all delinquent accounts to notify them their account is in jeopardy of being added to property taxes (see attached notice)
Additionally, information was posted in the City’s monthly newsletter, as well as published and noticed as part of the City’s requirement to notify the public of public hearings and City Council Agendas.
Assessing delinquent utility billing is not a new process for the City of Beaumont, it is actually a common practice within the County of Riverside, as a mechanism for municipal and county government to collect fines and other fees. Much like the State of California collects unpaid DMV fees through the Franchise Tax Board. Title 13, Section 13.08.380 of the Beaumont Municipal Code outlines the process for placement of liens on property for delinquent sewer bills. Title 8, Section 8.12.240 outlines the process for collection of fees for solid waste.
We wanted to clarify the above process since the information shared makes it sound like this process is an afterthought by the City, done behind the backs of property owners.
Rather, this is a final attempt to collect fees due to the City.
Thank you,
Marcedes Cashmer, Public Information Officer
