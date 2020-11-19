Dear Editor,
News that Colleen Wallace, Banning City Council Member, has won The President’s Volunteer Service Award is absolutely wonderful.
The PVSA award recognizes the excellence of Colleen Wallace’s career, which she has dedicated to strengthening the city of Banning and the lives of the people who live here. Banning is blessed with a small army of active, enlightened volunteers who understand the significance of this national honor awarded to our very own fellow citizen and elected leader, and we celebrate with you, Colleen.
Thank you, Colleen Wallace, for all you have done and continue to do for this town, and congratulations for your amazing award.
Gae Rusk, Banning
