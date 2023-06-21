June 17, 2023
In his recent letter, R.S. Bibbo complained that his response to Gary Campanella's letters have not been published. In defense of right-wing (rhetoric) talking points, he questioned the authorities who concluded "Most extreme violence in the United States comes from the political right."
During the Trump Administration the U.S. Senate, the Department of Justice, the F.B.I, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Government Accountabilty Office, all concluded that extreme violence comes from the right.
Bibbo accused Black Lives Matter of committing acts of violence during their protests. The BLM protests were overwhelmingly peaceful. However, there were numerous counterprotesters, such as white supremacist groups and right-wing militia groups, who committed violent acts during the BLM protests.
In his recent letters, Bibbo has become concerned about the United States, stating, "Our country is on fire."
Perhaps he is fearful of the MAGA Republican movement that apparently wants to destroy democracy and install a dictator.
Marlene Doyle, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.