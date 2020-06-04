When we moved to Beaumont from Orange County in the 80s we found Dowlings, and have been regular customers ever since.
That ended today.
My wife and I were there June 1 and not only were they allowing customers in without masks, I saw only one employee, one of two checkers wearing a mask and gloves.
The other employees were walking around close to the customers and handling the exposed fruit and vegetables.
This clearly shows a lack of concern for the health and welfare of the store’s customers and employees.
To be fair, many of the customers were wearing masks.
Anyone who believes this pandemic is anywhere near over is fooling themselves.
As of June 1, Riverside County has 7,704 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 344 people have died from it.
And those numbers continue to grow.
And with many peoples’ disregard for social distancing at such places as the beach, parks, stores and the more than understandable protests, those numbers will skyrocket in the next few weeks.
Masks may no longer be required in Riverside County, but common sense is.
Just because the government has bent to the will of a vocal minority who want all restrictions lifted doesn’t mean we all have to suffer.
This disease will continue to kill people, and we must be smart and continue with the fairly easy precautions we all can take.
Mike Sturman, Cherry Valley
