July 2, 2022
A number of political scholars have expressed a concern about the rise of Christian nationalism in the GOP. They have described it as a white evangelical Christian movement that believes "God has destined America for a special role in history, similar to Biblical Israel, and that it will receive divine blessing or judgment depending on its obedience."
According to the Pew Research Center, 25 percent of Republicans believe that the federal government should declare the United States is a Christian nation. Furthermore 34 percent of white evangelical Christians and 27 percent of Republicans oppose the separation of church and state. Doug Mastriano, a state senator and retired Army colonel, has just won the Pennsylvania's Republican governor's primary. During his campaign, he has quoted scripture and made the statement that "the separation of church and state is a myth."
Many constitutional scholars disagree with his statement.
The first clause in the Bill of Rights states, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion." The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution forbids Congress from establishing a state religion. The establishment clause of the First Amendment required the separation of church and state. Roger Williams, the founder of Rhode Island, believed any government involvement in the church would corrupt the church, when he opined "a wall or hedge of separation" between the "wildness of the world" and the “garden of the church." President Thomas Jefferson declared that when the American people adopted the establishment clause they built a "wall of separation between church and state."
Christian nationalism supports the conservative Christian political agenda of opposition to abortion, same-sex marriage, gay rights, and mistrust of immigrants and Muslims. The movement has also been aligned with the QAnon conspiracy, white supremacy, and denial about COVID-19 and the 2020 presidential election results.
According to the Public Religion Research Institute, "white evangelical Christians are among the strongest supporters of the assertion that God intended Americans a promised land for European Christians." Those who back this idea agree that "true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save our country." This advocacy for violence was spoken by U.S. Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn and Idaho Republican governor hopeful
Janice McGeachin. Cawthorn stated, " a spiritual battle on Capitol Hill and a need for strong God fearing patriots."
McGeachin spoke, "God calls us to pick up the sword and fight, and Christ will reign in the state of Idaho."
Christian nationalism's message of violence, theocracy and oppression is contrary to Jesus's teachings.
Jesus preached often of non-violence, when using the term-"Resist not Evil." Jesus also wants us to love God, love your neighbor, heal the sick, help the poor and provide social justice for all.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.