Dear editor:
Newport Beach developer Shopoff continues in his quest to ruin Cherry Valley with his plans to build an immense warehouse on Cherry Valley Blvd.
Shopoff’s minions will present a Final Supplemental EIR to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday March 17.
This document was required because of a court case, which ordered further evaluation of two items in the previous final Environmental Impact Report.
It took a scant 30 or so pages to accomplish this and it will almost certainly be certified just as the much more egregious EIR was certified back in 2017.
Not much was gained with this two year delay except that additional solar panels will be placed on the roof, and bicycle racks will be provided for the employees, which may not be much comfort when stuck in truck traffic on Cherry Valley Blvd.
It is a shame that all the safeguards provided in CEQA and our county supervisors do not take the county General Plan seriously.
But developers can make donations and get their plans approved, public agencies certify without reading carefully, and even when people get massively involved as they did in this case (700 letters of protest) they are ignored.
This is indeed a sad commentary on the way Riverside county works.
Sincerely yours,
Mary A. Daniel, Beaumont
