I had hoped that the lunacy and possible corruption in Banning was past us when Mr. Pederson left town. It seems like I was wrong.
The warehouses in front of Sun Lakes with the traffic mess already created on Highland Springs Ave. throws commom sense and good judgement out the window. I’ll bet that if dollar bills left a residue, like Cheetos on your hands, some influential people’s hands would be green when passed to them from the developers.
You do have a partial way out of the chaos you are creating:
1. Do not allow warehouse trucks to use Highland Spings Ave. Cut the road from Sun Lakes to Sunset and force the truckdrivers to use that route.
This will not help the senior citizens with their breathing, but the traffic nightmare on Highland Springs would not be a bigger disaster than it already is.
2. Another option is to have the warehouse trucks be able to use Highland Springs only between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
We have a water shortage; we do not have enough freeway access to accomodate all the housing the two cities keep allowing, but they keep adding. Crime is and will continue to rise.
Where is the intelligent leadership?
Suggestion: Remove immediately, fine and possibly imprison any city councilmember who accepts money or favors from any developer.
We the citizens have voted, and spoken clearly but the council wouldn’t listen.
R. Simmons, Banning
