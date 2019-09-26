The 2018/2019 Riverside County Grand Jury has released an Investigative Report titled: “Community Facilities District Bond Funding in Riverside County Perpetual Debt Under CFD and Service Area Taxes.”
CFD Bond Fraud is rampant throughout Riverside County, but nowhere are Mello Roos State Laws more violated than in the City of Beaumont. Although the Grand Jury Report focuses on the City of Beaumont; the same illegal activity is occurring in Temecula, Lake Elsinore, and throughout Riverside County.
The Grand Jury Report on CFD Bond Fraud is open to take responses from the Public until Oct. 1. Please tell your story to the Riverside Grand Jury.
Sincerely,
Libi Uremovic
The Grand Jury CFD Report is open to take responses from the Public until October 1, 2019.
Tell your story to the Riverside Grand Jury.
Include any Elected and/or Appointed Officials’ statements and the names of any private Citizens that have aided and abet the illegal bond and construction scam in Riverside County.
Mail to: Riverside County Grand Jury
4080 Lemon Street
Riverside, California 92501
Re: Report on Beaumont CFDs
