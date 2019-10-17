Dear Editor:
With more than 200 of visitors in attendance, the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society hosted Fall Fest at the San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse on Saturday, Oct. 5. The day’s festivities were designed to draw attention to this impressive Riverside County Parks historical site, which sits just west of Beaumont and is not only a great place to picnic and enjoy the astounding views, but also offers welcome exposure to local history in a beautifully restored schoolhouse that was opened in 1883 and served as the center of community activity for decades.
Fall Fest was hosted by the historical society, Riverside County Parks and the San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse Committee. We took a moment during the day to recognize Jerry Cody, who was instrumental in the schoolhouse’s revitalization in 2011.
We thank both these organizations and Jerry for their valuable support of this site.
On behalf of the historical society, I would like to thank all who made this event the success it was, including Beaumont Kiwanis Club for providing free snow cones, cotton candy and water; John Dowling of Dowling Fruit Orchard for donating many, many pumpkins for both decoration and for kids to paint; Roosevelt Buckner and the Banning Cadet Corps for the flag-raising ceremony; the Special Attraction barbershop quartet for singing the National Anthem and performing throughout the day; Dick Meinhold of Catch a Star Theatricals for entertaining the crowds as Mark Twain; the band, Inside Straight, for playing old-time tunes; and all of the historical society volunteers who made the day possible as well as the visitors who seemed to truly enjoy the schoolhouse and activities.
Supporting and using local historical sites is important for their continued upkeep and longevity, and I hope all will visit the San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse. It is open the first and third Saturday of each month, and information is available at RivCoParks.org.
Sincerely,
Sean Balingit
President, San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.