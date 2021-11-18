As a response to Pat Brown’s defense of the hospitals attempts to continue our current taxed rates of support for the Emergency Department at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital I would like to simply ask this, "Can any member of our hospital's ED medical or administrative staff site the study/experiment that shows the proven isolation of the COVID-19 virus during expulsion from the human body?"
If so, please show me, so that I will feel as though my tax dollars have been spent well.
If not, then please stop with exclaiming we are going to lose something we have not had.
I want my community protected and cared for.
Sometimes that means doing what is right, not what is popular.
In the world as it is today, this seems to be an attribute to medicine that many forget.
Show me that you and our local "medical professionals" understand viral transmission.
Pretty simple request right? The ball is in your court, Pat.
Diego Rose, Banning
