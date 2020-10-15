Ahh! October!! Bullying Prevention Month. Hoffer is proud to be a bully free campus.
It is hard to believe that we just finished week eight of this school year.
We finished our diagnostic tests and we are ready to take the benchmark tests very soon.
Here are some activities happening at Hoffer this month.
The Soap Box Derby Race will be the Race Against Drugs.
The Fall parade will be held on Oct. 30 from 3-4:30 p.m. Red Ribbon Week and the Fall Festival are among the fun activities.
Hoffer Heroes are continuing to be AVID Scholars. They are taking notes on lessons taught and utilizing their three column notes daily.
It is understandable that we are learning from home, but we are determined to make the best of it.
We are attending classes, doing our assigned work and achieving our goals.
Hoffer Heroes Reporters,
Emeri Pittman, Keeli Yang, Rose Yang, and Jasmine Bruton
