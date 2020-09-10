Dear Editor,
Thank you for Jim Bailey’s interesting column on varied American generations. It is always refreshing and important to review and respect our predecessors and to appreciate our own unique challenges as a cohort.
I would encourage all of us to think with discipline and dedication on what our parents and grandparents accomplished so that we may improve on the mistakes and preserve the progress made in their correct actions.
It is time to look fully in the mirror and resist the temptation to pretend about our community and country in what will, ultimately, be wasted time and failing bouts of wishful thinking.
If MAGA remains on the national agenda it has to be described and we better get to it.
If we get Build Back Better, my choice, we had better get to that effort.
Time is getting short for action.
Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley
