Dear Editor,
I think the latest discussion of national issues on your editorial page has been a good thing in general.
I have no real comment on federal overreach in relation to mandates on businesses of 100 or more that may affect the city of Beaumont.
I do think it very important to counter false information on vaccines, however.
You have quoted an unvaccinated Cherry Valley resident who says "as a Christian he does not fear death" (feel free to not take any space in an emergency room over COVID) and that "vaccines have been a failure" and the proof is that we need boosters. False. I remember boosters as a child.
Boosters have been a part of life. Why not let our doctors, not our pseudo-experts, be the ones we listen to on this medical issue? Are we so jaded that we think these doctors are either commie plants or their education and experience reeks of elitism? Really?
You may be unvaccinated and you may think this is about "freedom." But, friends, there is "freedom" and there is "free dumb."
How about being free and smart so we can win this medical battle? How about joining the team and getting vaccinated asap?
On that note, Merry Christmas to you all. Hope your New Year is safe, successful and healthy.
Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley
