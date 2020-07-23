On July 7 my husband Don, 90, tripped and fell in the kitchen. He could not get up, so I tried to help.
I am a 90-year-old with pulmonary fibrosis and can’t walk far without losing my breath and pass out often, I got out of bed and went to help.
I got dizzy along the way to help and had to stop to catch my breath.
I must have passed out since I awoke to cries for help again. Upon reaching my husband, I was able to get to his cell phone on the counter, but was so dizzy, I just hit a bunch of keys and somehow 911 answered and I just said, “help, help.”
My husband was bleeding from a cut on his elbow, but I had the urgent need to go to the bathroom as my medication causes diarrhea.
Within a few minutes there was a knock on the door and it was Banning Police Officers.
My husband yelled, “Please come in,” and two officers came in, one male and one female. The male officer attended to my husband and helped him up and also bandaged him up. The female officer helped me out to clean me up from a bought of diarrhea and placed dirty clothes in the washing machine and cleaned me up and helped me back in bed.
For those who don’t believe Blue Lives Matter, you just need to understand all of the great things our officers do day in and day out that are way beyond the call of duty.
I want to thank the Banning Police Department and especially the two officers for helping us and for not wavering at all to assist us in need. Thank you!
This was submitted by Beth’s children who were touched by these officer’s actions when they could have just called the Fire Department. On July 16, our mother passed away from her illness, but that morning she sent me a link to the Banning Gazette to submit a ‘Thank you,’ so we are following through on her wishes, as well as ours, to say thank you for all you do. Blue Lives Matter.
Beth Reneker, Banning
