July 3, 2023
In a recent letter Marlene Doyle stated, "The BLM protests were overwhelmingly peaceful."
Unfortunately, the ones that were not peaceful tore cities apart all over our country as left-wing activists looted and destroyed. They also damaged and destroyed statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Christopher Columbus and even Francis Scott Key. There was also vandalism to our National Mall.
There have been several hundred attacks against U.S. churches in the last few years and it has escalated following George Floyd's death and the Dobbs decision. Dozens of pro-life pregnancy centers have been attacked since Dobbs. Jane's Revenge even brags about it.
So the left has been keeping busy.
Extreme violence from the right is a tiny drop in the bucket compared to the huge numbers of violent crimes, homicides and killings each year in the United States with no political motivation or involvement.
The biggest internal threat to the United States is the out of control rampant crime of all kinds created by liberal ideology, lawyers, prosecutors, district attorneys, judges, laws and policies.
Incidentally, President Biden has issued 117 Executive Orders in 28 months and is becoming quite a dictator himself.
Ira Pray, Beaumont
