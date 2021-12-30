Dear Editor,
Although the 2021 Christmas Holiday Season has been baptized with torrential rainfalls that burped cellphones with emergency alerts of flash floods and road detours, most Californians are welcoming the rain that some folks call “heavenly liquid sunshine.”
Let’s hope that the liquid sunshine will help chase away drought conditions.
Thank you God for sending the rain although oooops, someone left the lawn sprinklers running on manual for two hours before the downpours began — a conversion to automatic sprinklers may be projected for 2022 to enhance water conservation.
Weather conditions and news reports concerning COVID-19 precautions have been topics of conversation —wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, get a vax, don’t get a vax, get a booster or not — is anyone listening to medical advice from Dr. Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Biden? One person seems to be tuned in and that is President Biden — that good old boy is yet standing on two feet and delivering speeches while some people say he should be sitting in a rocking chair with a cup of warm milk and cookies nearby.
Needless to say, I’m wearing my face mask — it will help postpone a face lift.
Besides I’m getting accustomed to recognizing masked people by the shape of their eyebrows and eye color — have you noticed some people have more smile in their eyes than others?
Maybe they eat good humor ice cream bars or read the comics.
Maybe the grouchy-eyed scoffers should feast on the mysteries of the Book of Proverbs found in the Christian Bible (I was lucky to read those verses in public school) — ‘golden apples in silver settings are words spoken at the proper time;’ ‘the generous will be blessed, for they share their food with the poor;’ ‘train up a child in the way to go;’ ‘to find a wife is to find happiness, a favor granted by the Lord.’
That latter wisdom must bless the feeble 89-year husband whose loving wife has bought him a Christmas gift of Depends underwear.
Interpreting that bible manna must depend on the Holy Spirit — now that is indeed a Trinity mystery found in the book of The Acts of the Apostles, Chapter 2, but who is to believe it? — there are so many verses written there that Saint Luke must have run out of ink.
Good luck with the reading if you dare.
Can it be that America will have a great spiritual revival? – that families will be blessed with the sacred love glue that holds a family together — a profound respect for the sacrament of marriage; that neighborly love will strengthen the spirit of law and order; that prayer will help flush out substance abuse; that penitent souls will open Jesus’ love gift of forgiveness of trespasses; that people will forgive those who trespass against them.
May your eyes be blessed with amazing grace smiles and happy thoughts in 2022, and be not afraid of the Holy Spirit — it is the Spirit of Truth!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
