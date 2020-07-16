Dear editor,
Last week Mr. Allan McNew of Beaumont wrote "no one seems to be concerned that the number one cause of death of young black men is being murdered by other black men."
That would seem to be, first, an overreach as there are, likely, many who are concerned.
And, I assume, many in law enforcement are concerned and would like to solve these cases.
Mr. McNew's statement has the problem of blaming a population of people for this (explore, instead, deeper socio-economic possibilities) and, also, has the problem of deflecting from the current discussion of institutional racism.
Perhaps we improve our discussion by focusing on the common factor: the victims in police actions on Black men and non police involved Black on Black crime are Black.
If no one or few are concerned we should ask ourselves why?
Are the victims less valuable to put resources toward in solving these crimes?
I would recommend a reading of Ghettoside by author Jill Leovy to further understanding of this important question and social phenomenon.
After I read it I donated it to the Beaumont Library so you may find the copy there.
Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley
(0) comments
