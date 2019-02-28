To the Editor,
Kudos to David James Heiss for his excellent coverage of the Banning Senior Center’s recent Black History Month event of Sat., Feb. 16, including photos of its many talented and accomplished participants.
I felt almost as if I’d enjoyed the privilege of attending it yet again, though you had to (and should) have been there to truly appreciate this joyful experience.
In addition to the excellent oral presentations, there were also wonderful displays of historical records, photographs and personal artifacts provided by Lillian Johnson, who was also instrumental in organizing the event.
Not mentioned, but pictured, was Master of Ceremonies, Tom Harrell, who did an admiral job of keeping the flow amidst a few last-minute changes to the program.
There is no other way to truly learn about, and appreciate, this part of our city’s culture without immersing yourself into it at every opportunity.
Sadly, a second event planned by the Cultural Alliance for this past Saturday had to be cancelled due to lack of interest.
That is truly a shame.
As it is highly likely that similar Black History Month events will be planned for next year,
I urge everyone to attend.
Mary Shea, Banning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.