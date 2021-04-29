To the editor,
I wanted everyone to know that I’ve moved with my daughter to Great Falls, Mont.
They have a wonderful VA here, who has installed a $5,000 lift for me to get to my second floor room in my daughter’s ranch, at no cost to me.
It’s nice here. Everything’s cheaper. There’s no Black Lives Matter; you can attend church, the weather’s real nice.
Give my love to everyone in Banning.
Bill Ruehle, Great Falls, Mont.
