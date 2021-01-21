Why does Biden think that removing restrictions on immigration, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, extending prevention of evictions while thousands of small landlords are losing their property, and attempting to remove the historic accomplishments of President Trump will unite our country?
There are 9,000 Hondurans marching to the United States today as a result of Biden's win.
Iran's nuclear program is full steam ahead now, mandating masks now that the vaccine is here is a political move to take credit for absolutely nothing he had to do with.
Financially supporting many countries in the Paris Accord is not what 80,000,000 Americans want.
Eighty million Americans waited years for someone like Trump to clean up our corrupt government. He tried. God knows he tried, through years of false accusations, betrayals, and underhanded skulduggery. The audacity of Donald Trump thinking he could just swoop in and make this a better country.
The swamp was going to make sure from January 2016, that never again will anyone have the nerve to try and uproot them.
Their mission has been to destroy not only Trump, but his family, his supporters, his staff, his associates. No Biden, eighty million of us don't like your same old, same old agenda.
The lefts philosophy has never succeeded.
So take heed Americans and never forget how great it was from 2016 to 2019 in a country that was stronger, mightier, safer, more prosperous, not just for some but for all Americans.
I pray every day for Joe Biden. That he and his family stay safe and that he loves this country, loves the people, and loves God.
Sharon Waitman, Beaumont
