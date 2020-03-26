I'd like to ask the community to join me in contacting Stater Bro's to ask for better assistance for our seniors and disabled members.
I deeply appreciate that Stater's has made an effort in assisting our 'at risk' population by opening 15 mins early each day but, this policy is inefficient and needs to go way beyond this.
My husband arrived at Stater's on Oak Valley Pkwy this morning only to find a line that went through the shopping center and around the corner.
This is insanity.
I'm asking Stater's to consider an immediate change of policy to accommodate seniors and disabled persons.
Have a designated line - it is extremely difficult for members in this at risk group to stand for long lengths of time.
There was no staff member going through the line to pull aside those that qualify to enter early this morning so they were left standing and were not able to access the door, let alone the store, at 7:45 a.m.
Either give a reasonable period of time for seniors and disabled, like one to two hours, to do their shopping or a designated day of the week.
A day of the week from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. would be my preference. This would leave the abled bodied folks 6 full days and 7 evenings out of the week to shop.
There are many stores across our country that have instituted one or both of these suggestions.
Staters is the main shopping choice within our small town of Beaumont.
We have thousands of seniors living within four senior communities here.
They need our help. Stater's, please do better!
Elaine Morgan, Beaumont
Since writing this letter a week ago to the community, and after several rounds of conversations with Stater's Public Relations department, I received the following message yesterday. Thank you to all that participated in 'encouraging' Staters to do the right thing and my sincere gratitude to Stater's for stepping up to protect our vulnerable community members.
Good Afternoon Elaine,
Effective Thursday, March 26, 2020 all 169 Stater Bros. Markets locations will open their doors from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. to provide seniors, 65 and over, a safe and less crowded shopping environment.
We appreciate hearing from our valued customers, your feedback is very important and truly welcomed.
Kindest regards,
Stater Bros. Markets Customer Support
