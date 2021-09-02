Our dog recently became very sick very fast, and the Beaumont Animal Hospital was the only one in the Pass that could see her in a matter of days, not weeks. Turns out we had to put her down, and the staff there and the vet, Dr. Singleton, made a very rough decision quite easy.They were caring, understanding and thoughtful, allowing us plenty of time to say goodbye after explaining all of our options and emphasizing that the main thing we needed to be concerned about was our dog's quality of life.
It's too soon to know if we will get another dog, but, if we do, the Beaumont Animal Hospital is where we will take our pet for all of its medical needs.
Mike Sturman, Cherry Valley
Commented
