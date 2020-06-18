Dear editor,
Despite inaccurate reports of "terrorists and looting in Beaumont" and false rumors of threats to firebomb our WalMart, our police department did an outstanding job of interacting with the peaceful protestors who rallied at our sports park and marched to city hall on June 1.
Police in Banning did the same thing in their community and got the same peaceful results.
At the same time, Yucaipa residents decided to take the law into their own hands and organize a band of ‘gun-totin,' heavy drinking vigilantes to "protect" them.
Instead of keeping the peace, however, these “heroes” wound up in an unnecessary, angry confrontation with peaceful protestors.
In Beaumont and Banning, we did the right thing and did things right.
I have never been prouder to live here.
Steve Mehlman, Beaumont
