On Sept. 9, 2016 Hillary Clinton gave a speech at a fundraiser in witch she compared half of Trumps followers as "basket of deplorables". And proof of her statement was not long in coming.
After the Charlottesville riots Trump declared that there were "very fine people on both sides".
The other side was replete with white supremacists, neo-nazis and racists of every stripe. The same deplorables and nut jobs that Trump called to Washington D.C. to be wound up with lies, false claims of fraud and the irrational belief that they could stop the constitutionally mandated counting of certified electoral votes was directed to the seat of government to commit the act of sedition against the sitting congress. Now only a fool with blinders on or a self deluded moron would believe that Trump is the greatest president this country has had ever when in fact he has shown us that he is a narcissistic amoral incompetent.
He has spent his entire term pandering to the lowest common denominator amongst the deplorables.
Now his deplorables no longer lurk in the shadows afraid of the light of truth, they brazenly proclaim their distain for the rule of law and our sacred constitution at the behest of one who would destroy our nation to serve his narcissistic ego. Hillary Clinton's prescience vision of "the basket of deplorables" has, sadly, come to pass as evidenced by their coup attempt on Jan. 6.
If the deplorables and Trump and all his enablers are not brought to trial, I think a great and tragic failure of justice will have occurred.
Trump wound the deplorables up and sent them to do his dirty work and he needs to be tried for sedition.
Michael Tulledge, Beaumont
