Dear Editor,
Over the past two issues you have published letters from Gary Campanella, first, and a reply from Mr. Bibbo. Mr. Bibbo (I prefer to use the title since I understand his years are advanced so compliments to his mental acuity) rails against Campanella for proposing undocumented facts and then serves a platter of the same.
To borrow from the President-Elect: Folks, here's the deal. There is a huge difference between withholding funds as a chosen governmental policy (Obama/Biden) and dangling the prospect of funding in exchange for a personal political favor (Trump). Biden's approved move was made to encourage The Ukraine to continue to prosecute corruption; Trump's move was to find yet another underhanded manner to use any help, even foreign, to win an election here at home. There was plenty of evidence to that during the impeachment hearings from good Americans who have served our country well for much of their professional lives.
When we buy into conservative media news stories we end up with what we have now: A large majority of Trump supporters and Republicans who do not believe our election was on the up and up regardless of the facts and, likely, 30 per cent or more who will never accept the Biden Administration (and, guess what, he had no Russian ties helping him along.) Yes, folks, just because the Attorney General pre-cooked the books on the Mueller Report does not mean these things did not happen.
Finally, and I must say it as I review these previous two letters and to borrow from another time and political figure: Mr. Bibbo, I know Gary Campanella. Gary Campanalla is a friend of mine. Mr. Bibbo, you're no Gary Campanella.
Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley
