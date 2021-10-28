Recently the residents of Sun Lakes came out in strong opposition against Phoenix-based Creation Equity and McRae Group’s Banning Point project proposed on the 47 acres behind Albertson’s on Highland Springs Avenue. All this after giving the developer a standing ovation in a standing room only event held in the Sun Lakes Ballroom in 2019.
Their claim? — The old bait and switch. How long will we let the residents of Sun Lakes hold the city of Banning hostage with their opposition to development of any type on this property?
The city of Banning Planning Commission voted to continue the item because they lacked the fortitude to face the facts and effectively lost control of the meeting, routinely allowing citizens to speak for longer than the allotted five minutes and in some cases allowing them to speak twice or “share minutes.” The commission’s job is this: to determine if the project adheres to the environmental, zoning and entitlements requirements set forth by the state and the city.
Their job is not to dictate taste or determine whether the project is popular in the city, etc. Anyone remember what happened years ago when Wal-Mart and Home Depot wanted to come to Banning? The citizens said no.
So it went across the street and Banning still received all the impacts and no revenue. You have no one to blame but yourself citizens of Banning.
So the cycle continues. If you say no this time around there goes another decade of stagnant growth. Development will avoid Banning like the plague.
Sun Lakes residents like to point out how much they do for the local community. Fact: 20 percent of Banning residents live below the poverty line. Fact: the average household income in Banning is roughly $46,000 while the average in California is $68,000.
Maybe if there was less poverty in Banning they could relax more and maybe the poverty / homeless situation would get better because the city would have money from the increase in property taxes on this project.
The fact that someone is willing to invest upwards of $60-$70 million dollars in this community should not be taken for granted. If you want to do something for the community get the hell out of the way, or this will go across the street again and you will be left to deal with the traffic impacts anyway.
47 acres of mixed-use retail would bring way more traffic and that’s a fact.
And before you say office space, is there anyone here that really thinks office jobs are going to come to Banning when we have a college graduate rate of 13 percent? Let me break the news to you, not Tesla, not Apple, not any other company of that size and scope are remotely looking at Riverside County let alone Banning. With growth come growing pains. Grow up Banning!
What is the point Banning? What is the point?
J. Smith, Banning
