As a concerned Beaumont resident, I am formally protesting the warehouse project across the Sun Lakes Community and adjacent to The Lakes in Banning, California, based upon the following reasons:
This is a residential area not an industrial area.
Traffic congestion from trucks entering and exiting the warehouse complex.
Traffic congestion on Sun Lakes Boulevard, Highland Springs Avenue, and at the I-10 and Highland Springs Avenue underpass from too many big rigs coming into and out of the proposed warehouse complex. Currently the town infrastructure cannot handle the traffic as it is, along Highland Springs Blvd.
Noting additional increased residential traffic with the new housing developments being built.
Noise and light pollution emanating from the warehouse complex and from the daily flood of big rigs arriving at, moving within, and leaving the warehouse complex beyond business hours into the quiet hours of a residential area.
Pollution caused by truck traffic in and around the warehouse complex which is a health risk for the older populations of Sun Lakes, Four Seasons and the surrounding residential community.
There are many other reasons to oppose this development. However, I am concluding with the lack of available emergency services to provide timely care through a heavily congested traffic area. Please, I urge you not to approve of this development.
Sincerely,
Katherine Edwards, Beaumont
