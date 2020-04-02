The compiler of the weekly Banning Police Reports is a great writer.
Each week's Banning Police Report is full of short stories that illuminate some of the realities and anomalies of daily life in Banning. Each week as I read this section of the RG, I wince, I laugh, and occasionally I choke up without warning, and then I leave my home and venture through Banning with renewed appreciation for this complicated, beautiful and entertaining town.
Thank you, unknown writer, for sharing you talent with us.
Gae Rusk, Banning
