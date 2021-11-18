To Editor:
I’m writing to comment on the article in the Record Gazette, Nov. 5, 2021.
I thought of the “Flim Flam Man” after reading this. It's as though the project representatives, the planning commissioners and Adam Rush were saying what they thought would get the residents off their backs. We are not that easily manipulated or fooled.
The development of the mega Banning Pointe Warehouse is a grave mistake.
There are two 55 plus communities that will be seriously affected by this project. They are Sun Lakes Resort and Four Seasons.
I was shocked by the zoning change made during a pandemic when seniors were isolating themselves so as not to be stricken by COVID-19.
Our two communities were not made aware of this change.
Why? – Money speaks louder than compassion for the elderly.
Yes, we have every right to be concerned. It has been stated that Highland Springs Blvd cannot accommodate the trucks. Josh Zemon, representative of the developer said, “There’s a perception that there will be hundreds of large trucks clogging up the public right of way. When you look at the report, there’s literally 10 t0 15 trucks hourly.”
I’m not a math genius, but with my trusty calculator's help that would be between 240 to 360 trucks in a 24 hour period.
I moved here eight years ago and Highland Springs was already congested with traffic 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The suggestion for another lane for the trucks on Sun Lakes Village road would not solve the problem.
It won’t help. The Director of the board for San Gorgonio Memorial hospital stated “..all four lanes on Highland Springs Blvd could be clogged up when an emergency vehicle needs to get through and could worsen with added truck traffic.”
My question to Zemon is: “Where does the traffic go when the emergency vehicles try to get through?”
The driver can’t move to the left or to the right because of the traffic jam.
There is another road the emergency vehicles can use and it’s Pennsylvania Avenue but it has an active Railroad Crossing that would cause delays in their response time. Also, much traffic due to drivers avoiding Highland Springs Blvd. the apparatus to synchronize the traffic lights that would be used by the emergency personnel is lubricous.
My mother taught me and my four siblings to think before we speak. The planning commissioners should do the same it will serve them well. The lights are not the problem.
The problem is too much traffic. Just one diesel semi-truck produces dangerous cancer producing pollution. (EPA.gov) The trains cause great amounts of air pollution.
The developer and Adam Rush are fully aware of the detrimental effects of the cancer causing pollution on all residents not just the seniors in our two communities. They must be held accountable for this ill-conceived mega warehouse development and the long lasting harmful effects to all residents of Banning and Beaumont.
I’m asking you the readers to sign the petitions that are going around if you are against this development. Although, you may not live near to the development it will still affect your ability to use Highland Springs and the freeways.
Ask yourself this: What if I had a loved one living close to the mega warehouse? What would I do?
Every human being is affected by the health damage caused by air pollution.
I leave you with this quote by Benjamin Franklin: “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”
Mary Baer, Beaumont
