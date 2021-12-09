Editor,
I am a resident of Sun Lakes Country Club. I am writing to let you know that I am opposed to the proposed construction of the lare warehouse and distribution center on Sun Lakes Blvd., across from Sun Lakes Gate Number One and adjacent to The Lakes Assisted Living Facility.
Warehouse and distribution centers should be in areas dedicated to those uses. The centers should have easy access to highways and not be affected by traffic from other occupancies.
They should not be in the middle of areas of high density residential and small commercial that supports the residential community.
My main issue is traffic.
Traffic on Highland Springs Avenue and Second St., from Highland Springs Avenue, west to Commerce Way is seriously congested now.
For example, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, I drove from our home in Sun Lakes to the Petco store in Beaumont and it took me approximately one hour to complete the three-mile round trip, with about five minutes spent in the store. It was one of the worst traffic james I have ever been in.
My occupation was structural engineering. I was president of Bill Jenkins Associates for 37 years. We designed hundreds of residential and commercial buildings. I don’t understand how an architect, who is a licensed professional, could choose to locate a warehouse/distribution center in such an inappropriate place.
Please support the effort to stop the construction of this warehouse/distribution center.
Bill Jenkins, Banning
