I have two questions: 1. Doesn’t the Banning Planning Commission have a plan for the development of Banning? For instance separate zones for manufacturing and warehousing and other zones for residential or commercial enterprises? Or can a developer purchase land and then get the planning commission to change the zone requirements to suit the developers needs? That way industrial zones can be hopcotched all over town despoiling residential property values.
2. Are the citizens of Banning and Beaumont aware that having warehouses as part of the Banning Point development means that 485 very large trucks will be added daily to the already intolerable congestion and delays on Highland Springs Ave?
Candace Parrish, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.