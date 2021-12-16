Anyone that has to use any of the streets in the southwest portion of Banning (Highland Springs, 1st Street, Pennsylvania and 2nd Street) at almost any time of the day can attest to the gridlock that already plagues the area, gridlock that is made worse by the few trucks that are needed to service the only major shopping area (i.e. Walmart, Home Depot and others) in the entire Pass area. Now, add the number of trucks needed to service a 600,000+ distribution center to the mix and imagine your travel time.
There are not emergency services or trauma care in the south side of the I-10 and I have lost track of the number of times I have watched emergency vehicles attempt to navigate the congestion to the retirement and assisted living communities where they are needed.
In an emergency situation minutes count and no amount of “signal timing” (controlled by the city of Beaumont) or technology will allow them swift passage to where they are needed.
The necessary traffic infrastructure planned to reduce congestion is still years away and must be in place before the additional congestion from added truck traffic can even be considered.
Warehouses and distribution centers belong with one another at the relatively vacant east end of the city where the largest (million sq.ft.) warehouse in the entire Pass area is already in the planning stages, not within housing developments and especially not within retirement and assisted living communities.
I have heard and read thousands of words against and absolutely none for this planned development.
If this fiasco is allowed to happen I want to remind the people of Banning that we elected the people responsible.
We can and must replace them with elected officials that actually care for and listen to the people they took an oath to serve.
Michael Collins, Banning
