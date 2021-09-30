I see the mural at Alessandro and Ramsey on my way to work. I was hoping that the murals would be more artistic and be representations of Banning as a whole, instead of just a tiny segment of the community — something more artistic than different colored stripes, like a beautiful butterfly coming out of a chrysalis.
We can all relate to that as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic to live life anew.
Banning has beautiful natural beauty.
A mural of the sunrise coming over our mountains would be a breath of fresh air.
I want to see Banning beautified as well, but two issues need to be addressed.
First is the homeless encampment. I feel bad for the families who live adjacent.
They view piles of trash and junk, the smell of human excrement, sounds of fighting and open drug use every day.
If the city allows this to continue something bad is going to happen to a child or young person who lives in the vicinity.
If it does the city should be held liable.
The second issue is the burnt out and abandoned buildings along Ramsey.
If I were coming into Banning hoping to start a business, I would keep on driving knowing my business could be broken into, vandalize or possibly destroyed.
The decisions the city council is currently looking to make will only increase the homeless population and open more pot shops.
It's time for the city council and city managers along with the police department to take responsibility and make better decisions.
Stop catering to a tiny minority at the detriment of the entire population.
Gina Gartner, Banning
